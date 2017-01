A woman from Cowansville, PA was cited for hit and run around 4:00 a.m. on January 13,2017.

According to the police report 25-year-old Amanda Brown lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons while traveling north on Bear Road in East Franklin Twp., Armstrong County. Her vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a utility pole on the opposite side of the road. Brown’s car came to rest in a field on the shoulder of the road and she fled the scene.

Charges of hit and run have been filed.