A Kittanning woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a Pennsylvania State Police officer.

Kiley Cousins, 18, is facing charges including aggravated and simple assault.

State Police were called to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital early Saturday for an unruly patient. When an officer arrived, police say Cousins became violent throwing a boot at the trooper, rushing him and striking him in the chest, and then punching him.

Cousins was restrained and arrested. The trooper was not injured.