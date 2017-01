State police in Kittanning were called to Armstrong Memorial Hospital shortly before 3:00 a.m. today in response to an unruly patient.

When police arrived, 18-year-old Kiley Cousins of Kittanning, PA punched the officer and struck the Trooper with a boot. Police were able to restrain her and take her into custody. Cousins faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

She was taken to Armstrong County Jail where she is awaiting arraignment