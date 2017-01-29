The 11th annual WISR Wine Festival was a success on Saturday.

The event, which was broken into an afternoon and evening session welcomed many guests to the Days Inn on Route 8 in Butler Township. Ten wineries, along with other vendors, were on display for guests to sample wine and other products. Merchandise was also available for purchase.

Additionally, a basket auction was held during both sessions, which benefited the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County.

The 12th annual festival will be held on January 27th, 2018.