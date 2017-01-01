Preschool aged children and their parents are invited to Lake Arthur this week to learn about the lake and the winter season’s effects on it.

During a 60 minute program on Thursday, park officials will teach event goers more about Lake Arthur, the fish that can be found there, and how to be safe around ice. Officials will also be joined by a librarian from the Butler County Federated Library System.

Those attending Thursday’s event should dress for the weather, as there will also be a short walk. The program, which will begin at 10:30am, will be at Pavilion 7 at McDanel’s Launch.

For more information, call 724-368-8811.