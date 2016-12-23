Work on the new VA Butler Health Care Center in Center Township is moving along ahead of schedule and talk has now turned to plans for the current buildings.

“We’ll work very hard to see if we can find a use for that building, whether it’s us or another federal agency or another group,” Director of VA Butler Healthcare David Cord said. “We’re going to be very active and willing partners in trying to work so that we can find a solution to that building moving forward.”

Cord is talking about the current VA building- VA Butler Healthcare on New Castle Road in Butler Township.

No employee furloughs are planned once the new facility is complete in September of 2017, but some buildings will be re-purposed.

Discussions about the new building- as well as other topics- is planned for the next townhall-style meeting scheduled for Jan. 4 at VA Butler Healthcare.

Reservations are not necessary for the VA Butler Healthcare townhall meetings. The public is welcome to attend and ask questions.

Written By: Ryan Saeler