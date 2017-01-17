A Butler County woman was killed early Sunday after being hit by a car in Florida.
Ashley Hasychak, 24, of West Sunbury was crossing a road in Bradenton, Florida shortly before 1 a.m. when she was struck by a 2011 Lincoln Town Car.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the hit propelled Hasychak into the sidewalk and then into a light post.
The driver- 54-year-old Gary Moses of Bradenton- did stop at the scene. Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.
Hasychak was a Moniteau High School graduate.
Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol