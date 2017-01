Police are investigating an incident of trespassing that occurred in Mercer County earlier this week.

According to State Police, 22-year-old Michael Clayton was found to have been staying multiple nights in a vacant room at the Mercer Motel on Franklin Street last Tuesday.

Police determined that Clayton also had a felony Escape Warrant.

The investigation by the Mercer Barracks of the State Police into this alleged Trespassing is ongoing.

Written by Ryan Saeler