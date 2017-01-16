Anyone interested in getting their taxes done for free can begin making appointments.

The VITA Program- which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance- is run by the Center for Community Resources in downtown Butler. IRS-certified volunteers prepare taxes for free for people who qualify.

Interested people can call the center at 724-431-3767 to see if they qualify and to schedule a free appointment. There are several VITA locations including on South Main Street in Butler, Slippery Rock, Cranberry Township and Kittanning.