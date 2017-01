Dave Vestal has resigned as the Seneca Valley head football coach. Vestal helped guide the Raiders to the 6-A championship game last season. He led Seneca Valley for the past two seasons and was the head coach at Hopewell for 14 years prior to that. Vestal was 13-9 overall at Seneca Valley. He has led four teams to the WPIAL championship game, winning the WPIAL and PIAA title in 2002.