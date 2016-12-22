A regional electric company has made a sizable donation to a local organization.

The First Energy Foundation has awarded $5,000 to the Butler County Children’s Center as part of their 12 Gifts of the Season giving initiative. West Penn Power is one of 10 utilities owned by FirstEnergy.

The goal of the program is to bring added holiday spirit through a new program focused on enhancing children’s services.

The Butler County Children’s Center has provided a variety of programs and services to area families since 1973. For more information, visit bcccinc.org.

Written by Ryan Saeler