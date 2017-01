Two people from Petrolia are facing retail theft charges.

State police in Butler were called to the Giant Eagle at the Clearview Mall Saturday ( 1/21/2017) afternoon to investigate a theft. Upon arrival of the police, it was determined that 31-year-old Amanda Dennett and 38-year-old Kurt Kelly stole multiple boxes of gum from the store.

Dennett was arrested and transported to the Butler County Jail and charges were filed on Kelly.