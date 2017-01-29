The State Police will press charges against two motorists after a traffic stop that occurred yesterday on Route 28 in Buffalo Township

Authorities say that just after 4pm, a trooper pulled over a car driven by a 61-year-old Kittanning man near exit 17. During the stop, the trooper found the driver showing signs of impairment.

A search of the vehicle ensued, with officials finding the driver and the 49-year-old passenger in possession of 56 bags of suspected heroin, and a gram of suspected cocaine.

Charges for both individuals were not immediately filed, but are pending lab results from a blood draw of the driver.