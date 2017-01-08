Motorists who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have to pay slightly higher tolls starting today.

Turnpike officials say that as of 12:01am Sunday, tolls for motorists will increase by six percent for both cash and E-ZPass customers.

The increase in tolls will provide funding of a recently approved ten year spending plan. Additionally, the commission expects annual increases on tolls of three percent to six percent annually through 2044.

For a complete list of tolls and fares, you can check online at www.paturnpike.com/toll/tollmiliage.