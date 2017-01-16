WISR’s Butler County Wine Festival is right around the corner and tickets are available.

Sample wines from 10 Pennsylvania wineries, food from local restaurants, and shop from vendors on site. A basket auction will also take place to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County.

Prices for general admission are $20 presale and $25 the day of the event. VIP tickets are also for sale for a higher price.

The event is on January 28, 2017. There will be two sessions with the first starting at 3pm and the other at 6:30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.wisr680.com, at the Butler Radio Network at 252 Pillow Street in Butler, by mail at that address, or by phone at 724-283-1500.

Written By: Ryan Saeler