NFL Thursday Night Football: The Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) host the New York Giants (10-4) at 8:25pm. The Giants have won eight of the past nine games, the only loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played today in Boise. Kick-off between Idaho (8-4) and Colorado State (7-5) is 7pm.

Last night in the Poinsettia Bowl: BYU defeated Wyoming 24-21.