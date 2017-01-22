The SRU mens and womens basketball teams played Edinboro yesterday at Morrow Field House.

The women played first and defeated Edinboro 69-58. The men didn’t fair as well losing 70-59.

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Boston Bruins this afternoon. You can hear that game on WISR 680am starting at 2:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Face off is 3:00 p.m.

Following coverage of the Pens game WISR will carry the AFC Championship game between the Steelers and the Patriots. That game is slated for a 6:40 p.m. Kickoff.