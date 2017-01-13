A couple of events this weekend at Succop Nature Park will give people the chance to enjoy outdoor activities.

First, an educator will lead a presentation about ice fishing at the park pond from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost to participate is $6 for members and $10 for non-members.

Then on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. adults and families are welcome to join a Winter Walkabout led by a naturalist to look for signs of life at the reserve. The cost to participate in this program is also $6 for members and $10 for non-members.

For more information about this and other programs at Succop Nature Park, visit aswp.org.