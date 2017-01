Adults and interested youth are invited to attend a program being held today at a local park about frogs.

Citizen Science: Frog Watch Program is taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Succop Nature Park off Airport Road.

Those who attend this free presentation will learn how to identify local frogs and how to submit frog counts to help with citizen science data collection.

For more information about this and other programs at Succop Nature Park, visit aswp.org.

Written by: Ryan Saeler