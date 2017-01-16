The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to score a touchdown still advanced to the AFC Championship game following an 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the Divisional playoffs. Kicker Chris Boswell set an NFL record with six field goals in the game. Running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for 170 yards on 30 carries. It was his second consecutive game with 150 yards or more on the ground. Wide receiver Antonio Brown had six receptions for 108 yards. James Harrison led the Steelers defense with a sack and three tackles for a loss. The Steelers held the Chiefs to 227 total yards, and just 61 yards rushing. (Harrison’s sack tied him with LaMarr Woodley for the most sacks in Steelers post-season history with 11.) The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to score a touchdown still advanced to the AFC Championship game following an 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the Divisional playoffs. Kicker Chris Boswell set an NFL record with six field goals in the game. Running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for 170 yards on 30 carries. It was his second consecutive game with 150 yards or more on the ground. Wide receiver Antonio Brown had six receptions for 108 yards. James Harrison led the Steelers defense with a sack and three tackles for a loss. The Steelers held the Chiefs to 227 total yards, and just 61 yards rushing. (Harrison’s sack tied him with LaMarr Woodley for the most sacks in Steelers post-season history with 11.)

The Chiefs appeared to have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion was called back because of a holding penalty. Their second attempt failed.

The game had been delayed from an early afternoon start due to an ice storm in the midwest.

The Steelers will visit the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game Sunday. Kick-off is 6:40pm. (The Patriots are 5-1 in AFC Championship games at home, and are in a record sixth consecutive AFC championship game). The Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 Saturday.

In the NFC championship game, Atlanta will host Green Bay Sunday, with a kick-off of 3:05pm.