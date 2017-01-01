The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action today, and for the final time in the 2016 regular season, as they will host the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers, who are 10-5 overall and clinched the AFC North and the three seed in the playoffs with their win last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, put their six game winning streak on the line. As for the Browns, they are riding a one game winning streak after they beat the Chargers last weekend for their first win of the season. Today’s game will also feature former WPIAL standout Terrelle Pryor at receiver for the Browns. Several starters for the Steelers, such as quarterback Ben Rothlisberger, will sit out today’s game.

You can catch all of today’s action, starting with pregame coverage immediately after the CBS News at Noon on WISR 680AM and online at wisr680.com. Kickoff is set for 1pm.