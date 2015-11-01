The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back in action on Sunday, as they will host undefeated AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers (4-3 on the season) expect starting quarterback Ben Rothlisberger to play today. He has been sidelined since Week 3 with an MCL Sprain and a bone bruise on the same knee.

Today’s game also starts a streak of three straight home games for the Black and Gold.

You can catch all of the action, starting immediately after the CBS News on WISR 680AM and on wisr680.com. Kickoff is set for 1pm.