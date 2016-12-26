The Pittsburgh Steelers once again can call themselves the best in the AFC North after a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field late Christmas Day.

With no time outs, and time quickly ticking away, Antonio Brown caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger short of the end zone. But despite being held up by three Ravens defenders, Brown somehow was able to stretch the ball across the end zone and score with only nine seconds remaining. A Chris Boswell extra point gave the Steelers an insurmountable four point lead.

Roethlisberger by no means was at his best over the course of the game, throwing two interceptions, both giving the Ravens great field position, which would lead to points each time for Baltimore.

But during the final drive, Roethlisberger was 8/8, meticulously leading the final Pittsburgh drive into the endzone.

With the win, and a Denver Broncos loss to Kansas City late Sunday night, the Steelers officially claimed the number three seed in the AFC playoffs. The teams are set for the AFC playoffs, but for now, it’s just a matter of who gets seeded where. The New England Patriots have clinched a first round bye. Either the Oakland Raiders or the Kansas City Chiefs will have the other bye. The Houston Texans will be the fourth seed, and the Miami Dolphins will be one of the two wild cards.

The Steelers will wrap up their regular season against the Cleveland Browns next week at Heinz Field.