The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Heinz Field today for the third consecutive week, as they will host the Miami Dolphins in the first round/Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

A Pittsburgh win today would set the stage for a Pittsburgh-Kansas City game, and a New England-Houston game next weekend. If the Steelers lose today’s game, Miami will travel to New England, and Houston will travel to Kansas City.

You can catch all of today’s action, starting with pregame coverage immediately after the CBS Noon News on WISR 680AM and online at wisr680.com. Kickoff is set for 1pm.