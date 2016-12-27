The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 at Heinz Field Christmas night and clinched the AFC North Division title. The victory improved the Steelers record to 10-5 overall, and they will be the #3 seed entering the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers will host a Wild Card game either January 7th or 8th. A limited number of playoff tickets will go on sale tomorrow. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 at Heinz Field Christmas night and clinched the AFC North Division title. The victory improved the Steelers record to 10-5 overall, and they will be the #3 seed entering the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers will host a Wild Card game either January 7th or 8th. A limited number of playoff tickets will go on sale tomorrow.

The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Heinz Field for a 1pm kick-off. The Browns won their first game of the season with a 20-17 victory over San Diego.

Last night in Monday Night Football: Dallas defeated Detroit 42-21. Dallas has already clinched the top seed in the NFC. The Lions loss last night sets up an important match-up for the final week of the season. Detroit will face Green Bay this weekend with the NFC North title on the line. Also Washington will face the New York Giants with an opportunity to take away a Wild Card from the loser of the Lions-Packers game.

The playoff impatcing match-ups in the AFC will be Oakland at Denver and Kansas City at San Diego with the AFC West Division at stake. The non-division winner will be an AFC Wild Card team along with Miami who host New England Sunday.