The Pittsburgh Steelers season came to an end Sunday with a 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Receiver Chris Hogan set the New England franchise record with 180 yards. Julian Edelman added another 100-yards.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 314 yards and one touchdown. The Steelers lost Le’Veon Bell early in the game due to a groin injury. He did not catch a pass, on rushed six times for 20 yards. De’Angelo Williams rushed 14 times for 34 yards, and caught seven passes for 51 yards.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell became the first NFL kicker to make his first 15 field-goal attempts in the post-season, although Boswell missed an extra point, his second this post-season, after going a perfect 36-for-36 in the regular season.