The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day at Heinz Field. The game will help decide the AFC North Division winner. If the Steelers win, the will be the division champions. If they lose, Baltimore will be tied with the Steelers with one game remaining, and have the tie-breaker. Pittsburgh enters the game 9-5. The Ravens are 8-6. Kick-off is 4:30pm. Pre-game on WISR is 2:30pm.

Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt did not practice again Thursday. He suffered a knee injury against Cincinnati last week. His back-up Ricardo Mathews has been limited in practice as well with an ankle injury. The Steelers may be forced to bring Johnny Maxey in for his NFL debut. Maxey is an undrafted free agent from Mars Hill who has been on the Steelers practice squad all season.

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-19 victory over the New York Giants last night in NFL Thursday Night Football. The victory gave the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East Division title. The Giants fell to 10-5. The Eagles improved to 6-9.

Idaho defeated Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last night.

Three bowl games will be played today.