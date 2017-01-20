The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots Sunday in the AFC championship game. Kick-off is 6:40pm. Hear the game on WISR 680am beginning at 6:20pm. The winner moves on to Super Bowl-51 in Houston. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots Sunday in the AFC championship game. Kick-off is 6:40pm. Hear the game on WISR 680am beginning at 6:20pm. The winner moves on to Super Bowl-51 in Houston.



The Steelers are currently six-point underdogs.

Several Steelers players are battling a flu-like illness this week. They include wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, tight end Ladarius Green and kicker Chris Boswell.

The NFC championship game will kick-off at 3:05pm Sunday. Atlanta is hosting Green Bay.

The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas. A new $1.9 billion 65,000-seat domed stadium will be constructed near the Las Vegas strip.