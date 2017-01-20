A statewide organization is looking for nominations of professionals, volunteers and residents who have made a significant impact in protecting children from abuse.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance has joined with the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union to present the first-ever PA Blue Ribbon Champion for Kids awards.

The goal of the awards is to shine a spotlight on everyday heroes who look out for the best interest of children. Visit pablueribbonchampion.org/nominate for full details of the criteria for the award or to download a nomination form.

The deadline for submission is February 27th. Award winners will be announced and recognized April 5th at a Rally for Kids during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network