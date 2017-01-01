A Pennsylvania State Trooper has died after being shot while responding to a call on Friday night in Huntingdon County.

According to reports, Trooper Landon Weaver was called to a home in the town of Hesston (about 120 miles east of our area) around 6:30pm for a protection from abuse violation. Upon arrival, Weaver was shot by 32-year-old Jason Robison, who then fled the scene.

A manhunt for Robison ensued, with state police officials making a statement Saturday afternoon saying that Robison had been found by authorities that morning at a mobile home close to the scene, and was shot and killed by police after threatening them and not obeying commands.

Trooper Weaver, who was 23-years-old, enlisted in the State Police in December of 2015, and had been assigned to the Huntingdon Barracks since his graduation from the academy.