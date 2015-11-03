The State System of Higher Education announced changes to its employee health care plan Monday.

The change will cost some employees more but is expected to save the system $3.5 million per year.

It’s set to take effect Jan. 1 and cover about 15 percent of state system employees, including about 110 employees at Slippery Rock University. These employees include managers and administrators, university health center nurses and campus police officers and security guards.

Employees are expected to contribute between $3 and $14 more per pay period to the cost of their insurance, depending on their level of coverage.