Police are asking for help determining the person responsible for a theft in Armstrong County.
According to State Police, the theft occurred at S and S Communications on Cryzter Road in Rayburn Township sometime between last Thursday (1/19) and last Monday (1/23).
After stealing about 90 feet of telephone cable valued at an estimated $600, the person responsible fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Kittanning Barracks of the State Police.
Written by Ryan Saeler