Police are asking for help determining the person responsible for a theft in Armstrong County.

According to State Police, the theft occurred at S and S Communications on Cryzter Road in Rayburn Township sometime between last Thursday (1/19) and last Monday (1/23).

After stealing about 90 feet of telephone cable valued at an estimated $600, the person responsible fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Kittanning Barracks of the State Police.

Written by Ryan Saeler