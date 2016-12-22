The backlog of untested rape kits across Pennsylvania is decreasing, including those in neighboring Allegheny County.

According to state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner has outsourced about 250 kits for testing.

Earlier this year, the office reported that it had over 130 kits in need of testing.

Several arrests have been made recently in Nevada as a result of the testing of backlogged rape kits. DePasquale’s special report can be found at PaAuditor.gov.

Written By: Ryan Saeler