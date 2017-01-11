A national publication has ranked the online course offerings from Slippery Rock University among the best in the country.

The online bachelor degree options at SRU of Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary programs, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management, and Bachelor of Science in nursing received recognition from U.S. News and World Report.

The magazine judged over 1,300 programs in areas like student engagement, faculty training and credentials, student services and technology, and peer reputation.

Only programs that offered a 100% online environment were considered in the rankings.

Written By: Ryan Saeler