Spencer R. Foust, age 25, of Hooker passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Spencer was born July 29, 1991 in Westminster, MD. He was the son of Randy A. Foust and Dee L. Forsythe. He was employed at API in Butler. He loved hockey and going the races. Spencer was an exceptional father to his son, Zaiden Foust, of St. Petersburg.

Spencer is survived by his father, Randy Foust of Washington, PA, his mother Dee L. Foust of St. Petersburg, his girlfriend, Rachel Young of Hooker, his sister Chasiti Dascomb of St. Petersburg and Zaiden’s mother, Brittany Walker of St. Petersburg.

The family will receive friends at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury from 6 to 8 Friday, January 20, 2017.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Wells Fargo Advisor in the name of Zaiden Foust.

