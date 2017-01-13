The Socks for Seniors drive is currently underway in Butler.

This is an effort to collect new, warm socks for the elderly to help keep them warm through the winter and colder days.

The Butler Media Group is hosting the drive. Socks of all colors and styles can be donated and dropped off at the studios of the Butler radio stations at 252 Pillow Street in Butler through January, 31, 2017.

The socks will be given, at no cost, to our local senior citizens through a partnership with the local Meals on Wheels programs and they will stay local.

Socks of all types, sizes and colors can be donated.

For more info, you can call (724) 283-1500.

Written By: Tracey Morgan