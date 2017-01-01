An eight-month-old Sharpsville girl has been found safe after she was abducted from her home on Saturday.

According to reports, Ariella Downs was taken from her home around 12pm on Saturday by 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert. An Amber Alert was sent out by authorities soon after the abduction.

Authorities say that both Downs and Velazquez-Rupert were then found around 3:30pm in Reading City. The Amber Alert was then cancelled around 3:40pm.

No additional information was immediately available.