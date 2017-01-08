One person has died in a shooting involving police in Sharon earlier this weekend.

According to the State Police in Mercer, they were called to Tamplin Street just after 11:45pm on Friday for a domestic assault. During the investigation of the incident, a shooting that involved an officer occurred.

While details leading up to the incident have not yet been disclosed, officials do say that the shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sean Hake of Sharon. Hake resided at the home that authorities responded to that evening.

No additional information was made available. The Troop D Major Case Team and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident.