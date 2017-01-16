The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is offering a scholarship for local high school seniors heading to college or a career school.

Two students will be awarded four-year scholarships through the program. Students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average to be eligible.

To apply, students can visit Rep. Tedd Nesbit’s website, RepNesbit.com. The application deadline is March 1.

The scholarship is funded by individual and corporate donors. No tax or other public funds are used.