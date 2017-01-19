Saundra J. Evankovich, 77, of Criswell Rd., Karns City, Perry Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017, at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

Saundra was born in Brady’s Bend, Armstrong Co., on August 24, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Beaulah “Boots” Dowling Hillwig.

She was a 1957 graduate of East Brady High School. She was a long time member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Brady’s Bend and the Young at Heart Club. Saundra enjoyed yard sales, gambling, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a homemaker and a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was married in Brady’s Bend on September 28, 1957 to John W. Evankovich Sr. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2015.

Saundra is survived by five children, Candy Grenninger and her husband, Jim, of Karns City, Christine Evankovich-Edwards, M.D. of Belgrade, ME, John W. Evankovich Jr. and his wife, Mitzi, of Karns City, Joseph L. Evankovich and his wife, Jeanette, of Karns City, and Michael R. Evankovich, M.D. and his wife, Krissie, of Waterford; seventeen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, six brothers and one sister, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy, a grandson, Zachary, and a great granddaughter, Jean, as well as a brother and a sister.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora from 7 – 9 p.m. today (Thursday) and from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 915 SR 68, East Brady, PA, with the Rev. John M. Butler, church pastor, celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brady’s Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service, PO Box 245, Petrolia, PA 16050 or the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg at www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org A parish prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

