Ronald J. McKivigan, 57, of East Brady passed away Sunday, Demeber 18, 2016 at Healthsouth Harmarville Rehabilitaion Center.

Born August 31, 1959 in Butler, he was a son of David and AnnaMarie Hesidence McKivigan.

He was a former owner of Captain Ron’s Restaurant in East Brady.

He boating and always helping those in need.

Surviving are a son, Spencer David McKivigan and a daughter, Amber Star McKivigan, both of Butler.

His parents, David and AnnaMarie McKivigan.

4 brother: Richard (Sandy), Raymond, Robert and Ryan (Amy) McKivigan all of Butler.

2 sisters, Donna Kuhns and Deanna (William) Bulst both of Butler.

He was preceded in death his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends will be received at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler, PA 16001 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00AM from St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16001 with Rev. Matthew McClain, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to help support Brett Greenhill (Family friend), in his recovery of a spinal cord injury at www.gofundme.com/go-greenhill.

