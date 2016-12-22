Robert Harry Jones, 82, of Butler, passed away and joined his wife, Carol on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Sunnyview Home.

He was born April 12, 1934 in Center Twp., PA, the son of the late Vern E. and Grace (Miller) Jones.

Robert had worked at Tucks Garage, Pullman Standard, Wayne W. Sell and 30 years at Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroads Signal Department. He loved his grandkids and was very proud of them. They were the apple of his eye.

Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Boice of Mars; 2 grandchildren Taylor & Jared Boice of Mars, Brother, John H. Jones of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol (Studenbort) Jones, and son, Ronald Jones.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 12PM until the time of the service at 3PM.

Interment in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.

