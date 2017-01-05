Congressman Mike Kelly of Butler has become one of the first lawmakers to introduce legislation to repeal one of the provisions of Obamacare.

The four-term Republican introduced legislation Wednesday to repeal the so-called Cadillac Tax of the Affordable Care Act. It would set a 40 percent excise tax on employer-provided health insurance plans valued at more than $10,200 for individual coverage and $27,500 for families.

Kelly says the tax would result in higher deductibles and fewer services for workers…and be especially taxing in states like Pennsylvania, where a majority of people are covered through employer-sponsored health insurance plans.

“I am proud to take one of the first steps in repealing and replacing this law in order to save the American people from its harmful consequences,” Rep. Kelly said in a statement. “The widespread pain of Obamacare’s higher costs and broken promises is already being felt by countless families and workers, yet with the law’s looming Cadillac Tax, in many ways the worst is yet to come.”

Supporters of the tax and Obamacare say the overall goal is to reduce health care costs by making pricier benefit plans unappealing to employers and workers.

The Cadillac Tax is scheduled to take effect in 2020.