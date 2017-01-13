Plans are well underway for the three-day Mars New Year Celebration in the borough of Mars in May, which coincides with the planet Mars’ New Year.

The celebration and festival will highlight NASA’s plans for future missions to send humans to the planet Mars. As part of the festival, students from across the region in grades nine through twelve are invited to participate in the “Meet the MARS Challenge.”

Registration for that challenge is now open and continues through March 1. The contest will run much like a science fair. Students have the opportunity to win up to $12,000 in scholarship money.

The Mars New Year Celebration is set for May 4-6. Scientists, engineers and educators from NASA will be in attendance.

More information is available at marsnewyear.com.