Raymond Richard Osborne, 92, of Butler, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.

He was born April 29, 1924 in Forestville, the son of the late Samuel Harvey and Ethel (McGill) Osborne.

Ray was a Merchant Marines veteran having served during WWII. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Butler Elks #170 for 72 years, VFW #249 and Lyndora Legion #778.

Surviving are his daughter, Denise & her husband, Thomas Cambisi of Rochester, NY; son, Dennis & wife, Linda Osborne of St. Louis, MO; 2 grandchildren, Kelly & Steve Osborne of St. Louis, Mo; and brother, Ralph Osborne of Grove City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth Eileen Osborne, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Ray’s life on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11AM at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Contributions may be made to the Butler Health System Foundation.

