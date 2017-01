Pennsylvania State Police will soon be sporting a new colored vehicle.

Later this year, motorists will start to see the agency’s iconic white patrol cars changed out in favor of vehicles with a sterling metallic gray base color, according to pennlive.com.

The color scheme is based on the color of the PSP uniform- and one that its leaders hope upon completion will closely connect the cars with state troopers.

Photo Credit: Our news partners at WPXI-TV