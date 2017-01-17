State Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a state trooper.

The incident happened last week (Jan. 8 around 4:30 p.m.) on State Route 28 just south of Butler County near the Frazer Township exit in Allegheny County.

According to a police report released Monday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Impala for window tint and lane violations. During the course of the investigation, the trooper noticed that a passenger in the vehicle gave the wrong name and date of birth twice.

As he was about to detain the passenger, the individual rushed the trooper, slamming him into the guard rail. The suspect and the trooper began to wrestle along the side of the road.

The suspect told the trooper he had a gun and escaped into nearby woods. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Byron Edward Williams.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Williams currently has another warrant out of Pittsburgh for aggravated assault on law enforcement.