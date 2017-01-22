State Police in Kittanning are asking for help in finding two suspects that attempted to rob a Subway.

According to the police report the suspects vehicle sat in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Cowanshannock Twp., Armstrong County around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night for around a half hour before one of them went into Subway. One suspect began waving a black semi-automatic handgun at the woman working at the register and demanded cash. She attempted to give him the money while triggering the panic alarm and then told the suspect the police were coming.

The suspect fled the store and ran to the truck where the other suspect was waiting. They then fled the scene headed eastbound on route 85. The description of one suspect is 5’5- 5’7 stocky build man wearing a black beanie, sunglasses, a black sweater, blue jeans and brown work boots. The other suspect was not seen by the Subway employees as he stayed in the vehicle. The getaway vehicle was a silver/tan crew cab 3/4 ton pickup with a busted left taillight and possibly no tailgate.

Anybody with any information about this incident is asked to contact the state police in Kittanning.