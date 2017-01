The State Police are investigating after a pickup was stolen from a local auto auction.

Authorities say that sometime between December 2nd and December 9th, an unknown suspect stole a red 2003 Nissan Frontier from the parking lot of Adesa Auto Auction in Jackson Township, Mercer County. The pickup is owned by Donald G’s Auto Sales of Greenville.

A description of the suspect(s) was not provided. If you have any information about this theft, call the State Police in Mercer.