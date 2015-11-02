State police are looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in Brady Township over the weekend.

According to State Police in Butler, the two actors attacked the 63-year-old victim in the parking lot of the Country Corner Store and stole a money bag with approximately $7,000 inside.

The alleged attack happened on Saturday (10/31) at 10:30 p.m.

The two actors- both described by police as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build- fled on food in a northeast direction from the store.